It comes as 40 of the UK’s best fish and chip shops have been revealed in the category shortlist from way up in the Scottish Highlands, right down to Cornwall.

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the awards provide an opportunity for fish and chip outlets to show the industry exactly what they are made of.

However, the process isn’t easy and includes a meticulous set of tasks, challenges and interviews covering industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibilities, customer service, and more.

We are proud to announce the top 40 shortlist for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025



York chippy named finalist at National Fish and Chip Awards

Among the chippies in North Yorkshire that have made the shortlist is The Scrap Box in Dunnington, York.

It’s also been highly-praised on Tripadvisor, as one recent customer shared: “We were visiting the area for a few days and spotted this place on our way to our accomodation in Low Catton.

“It was well worth the drive back there to collect our fish and chip dinner. Brilliant, amazingly cooked (not oily), good portion size. The staff were very friendly, polite and welcoming.”

Other fish and chip shops in the county included as finalists are The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet and Mister C’s in Selby.

So what happens now? The next round of the awards will see the official board of judges chopping the list down to 20 and then to the final 10, before the grand ceremony early next year.

A panel of fish and chip experts have had the tough task of assessing the impressive takeaways that entered and while those shortlisted have already been making waves in the competition, the awards process will stretch them in many ways to ensure that these standout businesses set a new precedence for quality and industry standards.

President of the NFFF, Andrew Crook, says the category has seen many "fantastic" submissions.

He explained: “Fish and chips is such an iconic British staple and it takes huge amounts of skill and hard work to not only perfect the dish and other menu offerings but to also overcome challenges and sustain the business while keeping employees motivated and fulfilled.

"There’s a lot to it and each awards season we see greater depths of talent, expertise and business acumen and this trend has continued this year, too.

“Takeaway of the Year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense."

He added: "At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish & Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before.

"We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.”

The National Fish and Chip Awards ceremony takes place on February 26 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

The new winner will be announced and will take the baton from current champion, Caerphilly-based Ship Deck.