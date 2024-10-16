Installations have also recently taken place at Abington Vale Primary School in Northampton and Kirk Sandall Junior School in Doncaster.

Jane Breach, Drax’s UK community and education manager, said: "It is important that schools and community organisations are given the tools to become more energy efficient so they can help to play their part in the fight against climate change."

Ms Breach added that the combined estimated savings across the Selby, Northampton, and Doncaster schools comes to 14.5 tonnes of carbon emissions - "the same as 24 transatlantic flights from London to New York".