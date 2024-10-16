Barwic Parade Community Primary School in Selby is one of the latest schools to have benefitted from solar panel installation by the Drax Foundation, the charitable arm of Drax Group.
Installations have also recently taken place at Abington Vale Primary School in Northampton and Kirk Sandall Junior School in Doncaster.
Jane Breach, Drax’s UK community and education manager, said: "It is important that schools and community organisations are given the tools to become more energy efficient so they can help to play their part in the fight against climate change."
Ms Breach added that the combined estimated savings across the Selby, Northampton, and Doncaster schools comes to 14.5 tonnes of carbon emissions - "the same as 24 transatlantic flights from London to New York".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here