Elf the Musical, by award-winning local theatre group NETheatre, will be at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, from November 26-30.

Following the successes of Fiddler on the Roof and West Side Story, NETheatre York will bring a full ensemble show featuring some favourite performers – and a few surprises along the way.

“We wanted to bring the true joy of Christmas to everyone in York with amazing songs in this much- loved story a show for the whole family,” said director Steve Tearle.

“It’s a heart-warming tale filled with Christmas joy - a story for the whole family and will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit.”

ELF the Musical is based on the 2003 Christmas film starting Will Farrell and tells the tale of Buddy (Finlay Butler) - an orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's (Steve Tearle) bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.

After years of growing up as an elf, he discovers his true identity and embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father (James O’Neil) and discover his true identity.

The poster for Elf the Musical (Image: Provided) Upon discovering his family are on the naughty list (James Roberts, Zachary Stone, and Perry Anne Barley) and don’t believe in Santa, he helps his family discover the true meaning of Christmas. Along the way he falls in love with Jovie (Maia Beatrice).

After the Saturday matinee, the audience will be given the chance to meet Santa and Buddy.

Steve Tearle adds: “ELF the Musical is a fantastic holiday season favourite that really embraces the spirit of Christmas and is a must-see show for the whole family.

“NETheatre York aims to bring audiences an opportunity to see this show like never before with a fantastic video wall and lots of amazing special effects.”

The show will be held on the evenings of November 26-30 with a 7.30pm start and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through the box office at 01904 501935.