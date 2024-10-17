TOMORROW is World Menopause Day. I like to cover it each year, in the hope that I can do my bit to raise awareness about the physical, emotional, and psychological changes that women experience during menopause.

Despite being a natural life transition, menopause often comes with significant challenges, both for women themselves and their loved ones. One of the biggest barriers to accessing support is the stigma and taboo surrounding this topic.

The phrase "Oh she’s at a funny age", is, unfortunately, still bandied around in many circles.

Menopause, characterised by the permanent cessation of menstrual periods, typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. It marks the end of a woman's reproductive years and is accompanied by a decline in oestrogen and progesterone levels. While the physical symptoms, such as hot flushes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness, are well known, the emotional and psychological impact of menopause is often overlooked or underestimated.

Many women experience a range of emotional challenges during menopause, including anxiety, depression, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms can significantly impact a woman's quality of life and relationships. Additionally, menopause can exacerbate pre-existing mental health conditions or lead to the development of new ones.

Despite the fact that half the population will experience menopause, many women are reluctant to discuss their symptoms. The fear of being dismissed, judged, or stigmatised can prevent them from seeking the support they need. This reluctance to open up, can lead to feelings of isolation, shame, and inadequacy.

It is important to break down these barriers and create a more open and supportive environment for women experiencing menopause.

Healthcare providers must be trained to recognise and address the diverse needs of menopausal women. They should be equipped to provide comprehensive information about menopause, including its symptoms, causes, and treatment options, not just to women, but to their families, who can play a crucial role in supporting women during menopause. By listening attentively, offering empathy, and providing practical assistance, loved ones can make a significant difference in a woman's well-being.

Women can also benefit from self-care strategies to manage menopausal symptoms and improve their overall well-being. These may include regular exercise, healthy eating, stress management techniques, and adequate sleep. Engaging in hobbies and activities that promote relaxation and enjoyment can also contribute to a positive outlook on life.

By raising awareness, breaking down barriers, and providing access to appropriate resources, we can empower women to navigate this life transition with confidence and resilience. Menopause should not be a source of shame or embarrassment.

Martin Furber is a therapist. Contact: wellbeing@martinfurber.com

If you are in a mental health crisis contact your GP, go to A&E, call NHS 111, the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.