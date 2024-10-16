The second annual 'Play It Purple' event saw 19 teams compete at Oakdale Golf Club in September, with Ms Mottahed's family and friends joined by an array of players keen to play their part in the fundraiser.

Ms Mottahed, a former member of Oakdale Golf Club, was cared for at the hospice during her final days.

Her family view the event as a way to keep her memory alive while expressing gratitude to the hospice team.

The 'Play It Purple' name comes from the charity’s main brand logo colour being purple - which was also Ms Mottahed's favourite colour.

The event included a raffle, auction, and evening meal.

Former ITV Calendar anchorman Duncan Wood compered the proceedings.

Ms Mottahed's daugher, Suzannah Durkin, said: "I just want to say a huge thank you to all of those who made this day such a massive success.

"Everyone I’ve spoken to since has said how great it was and how much they enjoyed it."

This year's 'Play It Purple' event was organised and sponsored by the Big Bamboo Agency, Windsor House, and Verity Frearson.