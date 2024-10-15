North Yorkshire Police said that, in the early hours of September 26, an incident happened in the McDonald's in Blake Street.

They said that during the incident, a member of the door staff, and another man and woman were assaulted inside the McDonald's.

"We would like to identify the man and woman who were assaulted," the force said.

"If you were assaulted or have any information that can help please email rachel.hughes@northyorkshire.police.uk."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Rachel Hughes, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote NYP reference 12240175535 when passing on information.