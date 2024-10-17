Bailey Bubbles, who was previously based in York, is set to return to the UK after a summer stint in Cyprus where she performed as live vocalist and compere.

After moving to York in 2018 for university, Bailey has continued to hold a candle for the city, even after moving away – striving to bring inclusive and entertaining nights to her ‘home away from home’.

Aware of the lack of drag events and queer night life safe spaces, Bailey and her sister Bodie created inclusive drag events from the ground up – something she hopes to continue in her absence from the city.

Her interactive comedy sing along show will take place in The Basement, City Screen on December 1 – bringing ‘laugh out loud comedy and sequins to the people of York to brighten up their winter.’

