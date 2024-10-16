As The Press previously reported, access to the city centre will be prohibited for blue badge holders from 10.30am to 7pm daily from November 14 to December 22 - the Christmas Market period.

However, a council chief said contractual arrangements for the market this year were too far advanced to make changes - but it was hoped that blue badge holders would be allowed access to the Christmas Market next year.

York disability rights activist and member of 'Reverse the Ban', Flick Williams, was among those criticising this year's ban.

Flick said: "It was accepted that our human rights are being breached during the permanent ban, so my question is how is it okay to breach them and exclude us during the five weeks that the Christmas markets are on."

Flick and fellow campaigners from Reverse the Ban saw access restored to York's city centre on January 4 - under City of York Council's newly elected Labour administration. The previous council administration had prevented the badge holders from being allowed to pass through the anti-terrorist bollards, which can be seen at all the city's vehicle access points.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"What makes it okay to exclude us for the Christmas Market other than the blatant pursuit of money," Flick added.

"It’s turning the city centre into one big money making opportunity.

"What are we supposed to do? Put our lives on hold?"

Responding to the criticism, Cllr Kate Ravilious, executive member for transport at the council, said: "We had hoped to allow blue badge holders access to the city centre throughout the Christmas Market, but unfortunately arrangements for the market this year were contractually too far advanced earlier in the year to make the changes that would allow this to happen safely.

"We are committed to working with Make it York to find a way to welcome blue badge holders to the Christmas Market next year and beyond."

Among those who criticised the ban was Richard Whittaker, the centre manager for the St Sampson's Centre in Church Street.

The St Sampson's Centre is a community and social hub which, in its 50 years, has become a vital facility for many older people in York.

Richard said that many members at the centre were likely to be affected by the ban.

The St Sampson's Centre, Church Street (Image: Street View)

"It's not great for us, it'll affect us massively," he said.

"Most days we'll have one or two cars outside of the centre. If you're disabled, there really won't be any other options.

"I used to get phone calls constantly when it (the blue badge ban) was first introduced.

"The insistency from the council to do as many tourist things as possible is alienating residents."

The council's director of transport, environment and planning, James Gilchrist, added: "This year, the barriers will be open from 7pm to 10.30am and blue badge holders can access the city centre freely during these hours.

"Our letter to all blue badge holders reminds them that they can continue to park near the city centre, using the bays available on Duncombe Place and Piccadilly, and on double yellow lines, where this does not cause an obstruction.

"Blue badge holders can also use the parking spaces on Tower Street and in Castle Car Park and other council car parks for an unlimited period. Further information can be found on our website."