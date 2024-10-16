Dryfix Preservation received an award in the Innovation category at the Property Care Awards, which were hosted by national trade body, the Property Care Association (PCA).

The York-based company specialises in damp and timber diagnostics, as well as flood and water damage repair.

Judges for the Stallard-Kane sponsored award said: "Spray foam insulation is becoming a big issue for homeowners.

"Dryfix Preservation’s spray foam study is a serious project being undertaken to get to the bottom of the issue and provide reliable data.

"It is a study that everyone will want to read once the results are complete."

PCA chief executive Sarah Garry, who hosted the event, said: "The awards showcase the best of the best in the sector and celebrate the work of both new and long-established members, as well as shining a spotlight on the rising stars of the industry.

"I congratulate Dryfix Preservation on the dedication, skill, and professionalism that is recognised with this award."

The Property Care Awards were presented at a special dinner, following a series of Property Care and Structural Waterproofing Conferences.