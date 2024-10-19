The proof of just how special North Yorkshire is at Christmas is evident by how many times the great man himself, Father Christmas, visits the area. Santa loves visiting Yorkshire, and this year is no exception.



You would think that Father Christmas is Yorkshire through and through considering how much time he likes to spend here, and children will be able to give Santa their special Christmas gift list in person at a variety of different locations; on a train organised by North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in an ancient cave at Ingleborough, a grand country house or two, and even a boat house!

Santa will also greet children ‘over the border’ in Wetherby at Stockeld Park, and at Harewood House, which will be hosting a sequel to 2019’s award-winning Night at the Mansion called Mischief at the Mansion.

And don’t be surprised if Santa makes an appearance at Harrogate Christmas Fayre, which this year will boast an array of gift stalls, the popular Candy Cane Express Road Train and, for the more adventurous out there, you can enjoy the thrill – and the views – riding the 32-metre Ferris wheel.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway. (Image: North Yorkshire Council) Santa aside, when it comes to embracing the spirit of Christmas there is much to enjoy. Scarborough Lights offers illuminations and installations, which sees both the town centre and the harbour, with all the boats, all lit up, while the South Cliff Gardens host a Fire and Light trail in the week before Christmas.

Also shining brightly, and in doing so, creating another festive highlight is the Glow trail at RHS Garden Harlow Carr. Walk the enchanting trail around the garden and see some of RHS Garden Harlow Carr’s iconic features in a new and dazzling light.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre. (Image: North Yorkshire Council) We are all familiar with the story of the birth of baby Jesus and the Nativity, and storytelling is at the heart of the seasonal celebrations at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal. This World Heritage Site has designated different areas with each location the home of a different story.

With the title of A Winter’s Tale, visit three locations and immerse yourself in four different winter tales, written by Dawn Casey: The Mitten, The Silver Pinecones, The Nutcracker and The Children and The Sun.

From Santa to storytelling to spectacular illuminations and amazing Christmas Fayres, North Yorkshire has Christmas gift wrapped and is ready to deliver.

visitnorthyorkshire.com/christmas

Your guide to a family Christmas in North Yorkshire

Glow at RHS Garden Harlow Carr. (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

RHS Glow at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, selected dates November 21 – December 28, 2024

Create magical memories with loved ones this festive season as amazing illuminations light your way on the spectacular Glow trail.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway Santa Specials , 30 November – 24 December

Starting the adventure at the beautifully decorated Pickering Station, there will be the opportunity to visit the festive signal box, take a Christmas selfie, pop into the charming Christmas tearoom for an indulgent hot chocolate and mince pie.

Fountains Abbey. (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon , 30 November – 29 December

Wander through the abbey ruins aglow with bright and colourful lights, sing along to your favourite carols as festive music fills the air, or settle in for storytelling of four different Winter Tales at this World Heritage Site.

Ingleborough Cave, Yorkshire Dales , 7 - 23 December

Join Santa’s Elves on an enchanting journey through magical underground passages into a winter wonderland, where Santa awaits with a huge table of presents! Entry also includes access to Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail.

Harewood House. (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

Mischief at the Mansion, Friday, November 15 – Sunday, January 5

In Mischief at the Mansion, a troop of not-so-angelic cherubs have escaped from the Christmas tree and Harewood House sparkles into life with singing baubles, swirling ceilings and gossiping statues.

Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas are thrilled to invite you to Harewood House for an exclusive behind the scenes tour of their festive workshop.

You’ll meet Peppermint the elf in the sorting room, Mrs Christmas at her workbench and Father Christmas and his elf helper in the study. They need some help because the cheeky angels from the House have sneaked into the workshop too!

Meet Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and jolly WonderPhil at Castle Howard this Christmas. Share a laugh and photograph with Santa in the Boathouse Grotto this Christmas. Enjoy a short show bursting with puppetry, energy, and Christmas joy, before that all-important meeting with the man himself. All children take home a gift.

Alice’s Christmas in Wonderland: Tumble down the rabbit hole into a Christmassy wonderland like no other as Castle Howard's regal rooms are transformed into a psychedelic world.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre Ferris Wheel. (Image: North Yorkshire Council) The fayre includes an eclectic mix of up to 50 stalls with independent traders from Yorkshire as well as from across the country and Europe selling Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal culinary treats.

A giant 32-metre Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate and the surrounding area, both during the day and evening to allow visitors to experience the Christmas lights and illuminations from above.

Scarborough Lights. (Image: North Yorkshire Council) While the Scarborough Lights do not have a Christmas theme and there's no visit from Santa, this is a key festive event on the coast. In its second year, Scarborough Light returns for six weeks from November 15 – December 22 with a range of illuminated installations and events across the coastal town - including Christmas lights in the town centre (along Westborough) and the return of the LED light tunnel, “Ships Ahoy!”

Stockeld Park, Wetherby , 16 November – 6 January

Stockheld Park. (Image: North Yorkshire Council) Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in spectacular style to officially open the Christmas Adventure on November 16, at 1pm. The magic really comes to life at dusk when the Enchanted Forest is transformed into an illuminated wonderland, full of colours, light and magical projections – with new installations for 2024.

visitnorthyorkshire.com/christmas