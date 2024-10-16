These were the welcoming words of 95-year-old Brenda Milner who cut the ribbon at a special opening ceremony of a top York hotel that has been renamed after her father, a local war hero.

Brenda was just 13 when her father William was killed in the devastating German bombing raid over York city centre on April 29, 1942.

William, aged just 42, was a foreman at York Railway Station and a member of the St John Ambulance. He was killed after going back into the office to retrieve a first aid kit during the bombing raid; his body was found clutching the first aid box.

From left - William Milner and his brothers, David, Herbert, Freddie, and father Thomas (at the back)

The railway station was one of 9,000 buildings in the city damaged during the attack, which was also known as the Baedeker raid. More than 100 people were killed on that night.

William's courage is already commemorated in two plaques at York station - but his story and name will gain greater notoriety now that one of York's top hotels is being renamed in his honour.

The Principal - formerly the Station Hotel and The Royal York Hotel - has been renamed The Milner York this week.

Brenda Milner cuts the ribbon of The Milner York, named after her father, local war hero William Milner. Photo by Andy Chapman Gibbs

Brenda and her great cousin Andy Chapman Gibbs - William's great nephew - attended a special event on Friday, where Brenda was invited to cut the ribbon and reveal the new branding and name of the hotel, situated next to York Railway Station.

In a short speech, Brenda spoke of her happiness at the name change - and recalled the terrible events of the night her father died.

She said: "It is a great pleasure to be here today and to know that my father's life is still remembered, 82 years after the air raid in which he was killed.

"I was a schoolgirl at the time and remember that night clearly.

"Dad had gone to work the 10pm to 6am night shift when I was woken by the air raid sirens wailing, the explosion of bombs, and my mother shouting.

"We had a metal air raid shelter in the garden but never used it because it normally had water standing in it.

"Mother and I and the pet budgerigar in his cage sat under the oak dining table until the 'all clear' sounded.

"As Dad had not come home by about 8 o'clock, Mother decided to cycle to the station to see what was happening.

"She came home with the shattering news 'I don't think you have a Dad anymore'.

"Dad was an enthusiastic member of the station team of St John Ambulance volunteers and had gone back to the office to retrieve a box of first aid equipment."

York Railway Station after the Baedeker raid of 1942

Brenda also recalled visiting the hotel over the years. "As a child this hotel was far too grand for us to visit - and probably too expensive. However, by the time I reached an age to attend 21st birthday parties and wedding receptions, the hotel was becoming a familiar venue."

Years later, she went for a job at Rowntree's and was interviewed and attended a dinner at the hotel and stayed the night - even though she lived in York.

She spent 24 years with the company and added: "I never thought I would be back here to see the change of name to The Milner York. The Milners were a large family but now the name has almost died out because the girls tended to have sons, and the boys had daughters. Therefore, I am particularly pleased to know that the family will be remembered for a few more years at least."

Brenda has donated some memorabilia to the hotel which will be on display in the foyer - among the pieces is the King's Commendation Medal for gallantry which was posthumously awarded to her father.