The event, sponsored by Krone UK and McClarrons, will be hosted at the Pavilions of Harrogate, on the Great Yorkshire Showground, on November 23.

Proceeds will go to The Farming Community Network (FCN) and the Yorkshire and Humberside Rural Initiative of Samaritans.

Nick Grayson, chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, said: "Our Harvest Dinner Dance is for everybody in farming to get together."

Last year, the event welcomed more than 300 guests and raised £7,000, with a share of the proceeds going to The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Of this year's chosen charities, FCN is a voluntary organisation that supports agricultural and rural communities through tough times both in-person and via a national helpline (03000 111 999) and e-helpline (help@fcn.org.uk).

The Samaritans' free phone number, 116 123, and email service, jo@samaritans.org, are open 24 hours a day, all year round.

Tickets are priced at £55 for individuals and £500 for a table of ten.

The event starts at 6.30pm and includes a welcome drink, a three-course meal, and a disco.

For more details about the Harvest Dinner Dance, to book your place, and to join Future Farmers, visit yas.co.uk/futurefarmers