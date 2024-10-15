Thixendale and Holderness-based Six Valley Lamb was announced as the winner of the Sheep Farm of the Year Award at the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards, which celebrate businesses, farms, organisations and individuals that have excelled in the rural community in Yorkshire.

Co-founder of Six Valley Lamb Adam Palmer said: “Peter Caley and I work in partnership and collaborate with farmers and landowners across East and North Yorkshire to produce quality forage-fed lamb.

“We’re delighted that the hard work of Rob, our shepherd, and the wider team has been recognised with this prestigious award.”

The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by Country Post writer and judge Chris Berry at The Pavilions in Harrogate on September 26.