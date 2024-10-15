The events are delivered in partnership with The Press and York St John University Business School.

Speakers include Matthew Bird, Hospitality Coach at York College sharing his story from trainee to head chef and back to the college to coach the chefs of tomorrow.

Guests can also learn more about a special business week in November that will have loads of free events to support local business.

The West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce team will be present to highlight how the chamber can support local business too.

York Press sales director Steve Lowe (pictured) said: “This is going to be a packed two hours with an opportunity to network over a few canapes and a drink afterwards too.”

The October edition of Yorkshire Business Review will be available for those attending.

Tickets are available from EventBrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk