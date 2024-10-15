Elbow will take to the stage in the gardens on Thursday, July 3, as part of a “weekend of unique performances” there, according to promoters Futuresound.

The announcement comes after Shed Seven and Jack Savoretti – along with guests including Pete Doherty – played to sold out crowds at Museum Gardens this summer for the first time since the 1970s and 80s, when it hosted the likes of Roxy Music.

As The Press reported, a single noise complaint following the gigs was dismissed by the council, meaning more can take place.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter previously told The Press this was “brilliant news” and called for “something like this to happen every summer”.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter performing at York Museum Gardens (Image: David Harrison) “We do a lot of these shows around the country every summer,” he said. “Why should York miss out on it?"

Billie Marten and Eliza Carthy & The Restitution will join Elbow on July 3.

Elbow arrived on the music scene in 2008 with the rock band’s release of The Seldom Seen Kid, which resulted in the group winning that year’s Mercury Music Prize.

Guy Garvey of Elbow performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre (Image: PA Wire) Four years later, their single One Day Like This closed the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The band, fronted by Guy Garvey who is also a presenter on BBC Radio 6, has released six chart-topping, critically acclaimed albums.

They released Audio Vertigo this year, which became their fourth Number One album.

This year's gigs were 'such a proud moment for all involved', says promoter

Rachel Hill is a project manager at Leeds-based Futuresound group which was behind the Museum Gardens shows this year, and said the gigs will build on the success of those shows.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the York Museum Gardens team once more for another great event,” she said. “This year was such a proud moment for all involved.

“Witnessing how incredibly important it is to the people of York, their support and how it was received is so heart warming.

“Seeing the city come to light and witnessing the benefits of the economic impact was a wonderful thing.”

Richard Saward, head of operations at York Museums Trust which manages the gardens, said: “We are excited to welcome the concerts back to York Museum Gardens in 2025.

“The events last year brought in new audiences to the city and the gardens, with the income we raised invested back into our museums, galleries and collections.”

An exclusive ticket presale takes place at 10am on Thursday for York postcodes (YO1, YO24, YO30, YO31 & YO32). These tickets will be available here.

General sale is at 10am on Friday from here.

Visit the Futuresound website for more information.