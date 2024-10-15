Nick and Hillary Clark of Easingwold-based Clarks Bakers posted on Facebook yesterday: “It is with sadness that I write this post to inform all our customers and the people of Easingwold that Clarks Bakers is now closed and has entered liquidation.

“After many years serving the community we have found it impossible to make ends meet and have been forced to make the decision to close.

“We are grateful to all our wonderful customers and staff for the many years we have had trading in this lovely town. We will miss the laughs and banter. Thanks.”

The business, which billed itself as “one of Yorkshire’s finest bakers and confectioners”, had premises in Long Street and Market Place.

It's website says the bakery produced 10,000 bread rolls a week and 800 loaves a week, of various bread types, with the ovens making them switched on at 1am.

The mince pies and Christmas Cakes were still made to recipes invesnted by Granny Joyce Clark.

It’s website also said: “We have been at the heart of life in Easingwold for more than 90 years and our family bakery produces home-made delicious quality breads, rolls, cakes, pastries and pies for sale in our Shops on Long Street and in the Town Center.

“We are famous for our hot roast meat sandwiches and only use locally sourced pork and beef, which is also served as a roast dinner for customers in our Café, situated within the shop on Long Street.

“The Café also offers an extensive breakfast menu as well as light bites, sandwiches and of course our home baked cakes.”

Customers have taken to social media to express their sadness at the news.

Among them, Nick Blitz said: “A shock ...and a great shame: the wonderful outlet, with it's terrific two,-handed team at the counter in Windross Square shop will be much missed. As will it's wonderful fruit scones!

“Pretty well everything about it has become much-loved in my decade living in Easingwold.”

The Maple Café at Oaks Lakes said: “So sorry to hear this news.

“I would like to thank you all for your incredible service and products. My business will me the whole team. My customers will miss your amazing bread.

“Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Jack Peckett and Anna Lupton said: “So very sorry to hear this. Many lovely treats from you over the years feeding 4 generations- always quality and will miss your hot lunchtime sandwiches and your chocolate eclairs were simply the best. And to Hillary- special; thanks- my dad so enjoyed his breakfast you so kindly gave us when he was nearly 100.”

Sam Beck added: “Sorry to hear this. Happy memories of your fabulous hot beef sandwiches and the greedy but wonderful breakfast twists.”