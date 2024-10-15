David Pitkin took this amazing photo of Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas as it lit up the early evening sky yesterday evening (Monday) over much of Ryedale.
David said: "Visible to the naked eye low down on the western horizon shortly after sunset, these photos were taken from Duggleby Wold looking out towards Belmanear Farm in the distance."
