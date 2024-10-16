Jane Tomlinson's Run For All - the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company - is organising this year's event again this year.

This weekend's race will be the 11th year for the marathon, which has seen around 100,000 racers take part since it began.

Starting and finishing at the University of York, the marathon is expected to keep roads closed in the surrounding area for the entirety of the day.

The full lists of road closures on Sunday is below:

University Road: from 10am Saturday, October 19, to 11pm Sunday, October 20.

The A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, Stockhill Close, will be closed from 6am to 4pm.

Access to Buttercrambe, Sand Hutton or the A64 will be available from 2pm via Stamford Bridge (A166), through to Buttercrambe Road and to Buttercrambe Moor.

Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane, Main Street (Heslington), will close from 6am to 6pm.

A1036 Heworth Green, Hopgrove Lane South, Sandy Lane, Stockton Lane, The Village (Stockton on the Forest) will be closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Common Lane, Main Street (Sand Hutton), Northgate Lane, Upper Helmsley - closed from 9.15am to 1.15pm.

Buttercrambe Moor Wood to A166 - closed from 9.15am to 2.15pm.

Holtby Lane, Rudcarr Lane, Straight Lane - closed from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane, Sandy Lane (Murton) - closed from 9.30am to 4.45pm.

A1079 Hull Road (east of Melrosegate), Murton Way, Osbaldwick Lane, Osbaldwick Village, Tang Hall Lane - closed from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

The following roads will all close from 8am to 11.45am: A1079 Hull Road (west of Melrosegate), A1079 Lawrence Street, Barbican Road, Blake Street, Davygate, Deangate, Duncombe Place, Foss Bank, Foss Islands Road, George Street, Goodramgate, Hope Street, Jewbury, Lead Mill Lane, Lord Mayor's Walk, Melrosegate, Minster Yard, Monkgate, Parliament Street, Piccadilly, St. Maurice’s Road, Walmgate