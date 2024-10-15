Train prices have been on the increase in the UK for some time, making them a contentious issue amongst those travelling.

From packed trains to steep prices, many feel that the rail industry is in dire need of a shake-up.

Germany: here's a Deutschland Ticket, you can use any train except for the ICE. Enjoy it.



UK: Oh under normal circumstances yes this ticket would be valid BUT today is the first sunny Wednesday since two week after St Swithen's day. Prison for you, and we're killing your dog. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) October 12, 2024

A user posted a screenshot of TrainLine on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the caption: "at this point it’s cheaper to buy a banger, drive it and abandon it, each trip", which quickly went viral with 2.2 million impressions.

The screenshot clearly showed three morning trains from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly, all direct and priced at £369.40. £535 for first class.

People were naturally furious at the expensive prices, but things were about to get worse.

In reply, another user pointed out that "It’s also cheaper to get an Uber from South West London to Manchester Piccadilly than to get the train at peak times," alongside an Uber screenshot showing an UberX journey priced at £364.58.

Obviously, this is a little over five pounds more, but the point hit home with commuters.

One didn't mince their words: "The UK is an unrelenting s***hole."

Another commented: "£369.40 and you’ll still be without a seat".

as an english person in new zealand one of my fave things to do is lie about how good the uk train system is — curly girl method medusa (@faerieisms) October 11, 2024

Someone else pointed out: "I just don't understand how the train prices have gone so out of control."

Whislt someone else said: "This looks like open return prices. If you book a return with each train selected, it’s much cheaper. I do this trip quite regularly. But it’s still mega expensive. It’s quite silly really".

Recommended reading:

Heinz launches new ‘British’ baked beans flavour for autumn

National Trust: 'Worry' over future of 500 UK sites UK

Gavin and Stacey: Star addresses Smithy and Nessa wedding

Some others in the comments pointed out that the train may have been a return, which would have made it cheaper than a one way Uber.

"Cheaper for a one way Uber than a return on the train, so the Uber is double the cost," one user replied.

Another said: "Incorrect - the train ticket is an anytime return. The Uber is twice as expensive."