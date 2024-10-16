Over three days in October (7, 9, and 11), approximately 60 visitors per day enjoyed the historic railway experience, supported by volunteers from both the NYMR and the Rotary Club.

The guests travelled from Pickering to Grosmont in accessible carriages reserved for the occasion.

At Grosmont, they were treated to tea, coffee, and a Botham's packed lunch, part-funded by Pickering Rotary Club.

For those interested in the heritage railway's workings, the day included small group visits to the public areas around the Motive Power Depot (MPD).

Michelle Baggaley, community engagement manager at the NYMR, said: "It was wonderful to see how the combination of the scenic journey and hands-on support from both our volunteers and the Pickering Rotary Club brought so much joy to our guests.

"The partnership between NYMR and Pickering Rotary Club is a shining example of community spirit and inclusivity."

John Fields from Pickering Rotary Club added: "Pickering Rotary Club are delighted to provide days out once again to many of our local charitable organisations.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, as without their generous support we would not be able to offer such opportunities."

Gena Douglas, MS Society York and Ryedale District social events organiser, passed on comments from the MS Society York and District Group.

Alison and Paul said: "Thank you for a lovely day, a first trip on a steam train for myself and my husband."

Claire said: "Thank you so much for an enjoyable day, it’s much appreciated."

Gena added: "All the group had a fabulous time, the Botham’s Picnic was a real treat."

More information about NYMR is available at nymr.co.uk