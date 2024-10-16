Held at Headingley Stadium and hosted by comedian Jessica Knappett, the annual event was designed to celebrate television production from across the Yorkshire region.

Tense medical thriller Malpractice won multiple awards, including Best Drama, with Niamh Algar named Best Actor for her role as Dr Lucinda Edwards, an A&E doctor whose life falls apart when she is placed under investigation.

Ms Hughes won Best Writer for Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which heightened public awareness of the Post Office Horizon Scandal earlier this year.

Leeds indie ClockWork Films celebrated victories in the Animation, CGI, VFX, and Professional Excellence: Post Production categories for Princess Anne: The Plot To Kidnap A Royal, as well as winning the Professional Excellence: Factual Production award for Bend It Like Bollywood.

ITV Calendar’s Jonathan Brown won in both News Story and News Programme for his Knife Crime Special, while BBC Yorkshire won Best Single Documentary for On The Front Line - The Knife Crime Emergency.