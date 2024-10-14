Police are on the scene this evening (Monday, October 14) on the westbound carriageway of the A64 at Askham Bryan.

There is about three miles of congestion with delays of 55 minutes above usual journey times, according to National Highways Yorkshire.

The #A64 westbound between the #A1036 and #A1237 near #York, lane 2 (of 2) is closed due to a 3 vehicle collision.



There's currently approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 55 minutes above usual journey times. pic.twitter.com/3e4sRQsCgI — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) October 14, 2024

“Our officers are working as hard as they can to clear the lanes but traffic is heavy in the area,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

More to follow.