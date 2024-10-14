Three cars have crashed on a major road in York, resulting in lengthy delays for drivers.

Police are on the scene this evening (Monday, October 14) on the westbound carriageway of the A64 at Askham Bryan.

There is about three miles of congestion with delays of 55 minutes above usual journey times, according to National Highways Yorkshire.

“Our officers are working as hard as they can to clear the lanes but traffic is heavy in the area,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

More to follow.