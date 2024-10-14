Ted Hustler and Emma Hargreaves launched their first restaurant Tasca Frango, which specialises in Portuguese inspired cuisine on Colliergate in York city centre in August 2023.

Their new concept Cavo will open at The Cocoa Works William Sutton Pavilion in Huntington this autumn.

The move follows City of York Council granting an alcohol licence at a meeting of the council’s licensing committee in August.

Cavo will be the exclusive food and beverage operator at The Cocoa Works with a menu of Portuguese inspired dishes, small plates, locally baked pastries and sustainably sourced coffee. Both dine-in and take out options will be available.

Emma Hargreaves said: “Ted and I have been working on this concept for a while now and we are over the moon to have found this unique location. We are looking forward to launching Cavo, testing our new ideas and getting to know our new locals.”

The main construction of the William Sutton Pavilion building is due to complete in the next few weeks. The building will also provide flexible community and outdoor event space, which will be available for hire.

The development is part of the Cocoa Works, a brand new residential redevelopment of 279 flats. The scheme is a complete regeneration of the iconic former Rowntree’s Factory in York by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group.

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “The Rowntree’s Factory is a truly iconic part of York’s history and it’s been a privilege to bring this incredible building back to life, creating a new place and new homes.

“Many of our new homes are affordable and will now benefit from excellent food and beverage facilities provided by Ted and Emma’s new concept Cavo.

“When we embarked on the design for this development, we wanted to find ways of supporting the York community beyond the employment which the construction project has brought.

"In developing the William Sutton Pavilion and the Joseph Rowntree Library – named after Clarion’s founder and the Chocolate factory founder, we have created a new legacy for York.”

The new homes at Cocoa Works are made up of one-bed, two bed and three-bedroom apartments where famous brands including KitKat, Aero and Smarties were created and manufactured.

For more information about the Cocoa Works, visit: https://www.thecocoa-works.com/ and for more information about Ted and Emma, visit: https://tascafrango.co.uk/