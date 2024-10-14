Locals, and musicians who described the Roman Bath pub in Saint Sampson's Square as the iconic gig venue in York, were among more than 2,500 signatories objecting to claimed plans reported in the media to convert it into a ‘sports bar’ in 2025.

The petitions claim that pub company The Stonegate Group will not be renewing the current lease on the Roman Bath when it expires.

The pub is scheduled to be run under the operator-led Craft Union Pub Company, part of parent company Stonegate Group.

A spokesperson for the Roman Bath said: “We are excited to invest six-figures in the future of the Roman Bath in York, ensuring the pub can continue to thrive in the centre of the York community for many years to come.

“The transition to Craft Union, a community-focused pub company, marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the historical pub.

“We understand the importance of paying homage to the pub's incredible Roman history that will continue to be available for all to see.

“Rest assured, the goal of the investment is to enhance the overall offer, while keeping the historical features intact that makes this pub so special.

“The transition to Craft Union in 2025 will also mean the pub's famous local live music scene will be continuing to thrive with a brand-new state-of-the-art audio-visual system set to be installed as part of our commitment to the future of the Roman Bath."

This weekend's line-up and Roman artefacts in cases inside the pub (Image: Kevin Glenton) The name and theme of the pub is derived from a Roman bath house discovered during construction of the current pub nearly 100 years ago and it is Grade II* listed.

The Roman Bath Museum, which shares a main entrance with the pub in Saint Sampson Square, is believed to be run as a separate entity to the pub.

The Punch Bowl in Lowther Street, the Nags Head in Micklegate and The Beagle in Foxwood Lane all operate under the Craft Union banner in York.