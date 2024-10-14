A high-value car has been stolen from a street in North Yorkshire.
Officers said that between September 4 and 5, a BMW 3 Series was stolen from Weyland Road in Sherburn-in-Elmet.
The force has since released CCTV images of two men, who they believe might have information that could help them with their investigation.
Those who can help are asked to email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240161480 when passing on information.
