Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, met with The Island as the charity looks to the future and a new home in York.

The Island, founded in 2007, provides support to young people across York. Its new 3.4 hectare site in Huntington - formerly home to Bradley’s Farmshop - would be a new children's activity centre.

Speaking after meeting The Island CEO Nigel Poulton, Mr Charters said: "I want to praise The Island for the work they have done for thousands of children and young people in York for over 15 years.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Their expansion is a bold and exciting next stage for The Island, which will help them keep up with the ever-growing demand in York."

Plans for the new site were approved on May 16, however, the building work hasn't yet begun.

Mr Charters added: "The construction will be carbon-neutral and use sustainable materials which is fantastic to hear, and the design has been done in collaboration with the young people.

"I look forward to seeing spades in the ground and visiting the new site once it is open."