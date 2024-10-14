Lewis Young is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence following his release from prison, partway through a sentence for wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm without intent, North Yorkshire Police said.

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, also has links to Hull.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call the police on 999,” a force spokesperson said.

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Or online via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240174975 when passing on information.”