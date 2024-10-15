Partou Little Dragons Nursery and Pre-school is in the running for the Nursery Training and Development Prize, while nursery manager, Bambi Wainwright, is up for the SENCo award.

Ms Wainwright said: "The ethos at Partou Little Dragons revolves around fostering a nurturing and supportive environment where every team member feels valued and respected.

"Our comprehensive training programmes have yielded significant benefits, with team members feeling empowered, motivated, and valued.

"This is reflected in the low turnover rate and the positive, supportive work environment we have cultivated.

"I am thrilled that Partou Little Dragons has received national recognition once again for our resolute commitment to training and development."

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at ExCeL in London on Saturday, November 30.