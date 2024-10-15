The new study, commissioned by the Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign and consisting of 2,000 participants, saw 46 per cent of Gen X workers say that finding more fulfilment at work would be their main motivation for a career refresh - with 30 per cent reporting an increased desire to give back as they age.

Career pivoter Shaun Wallace - of ITV's The Chase - has himself called on Gen Xers to move into Further Education.

Mr Wallace, who has used his legal skills as a barrister to deliver industry courses from business to road transport law, said: "If your career crisis feels like a quiz question you can’t answer, teaching in Further Education could hold the solution.

"I’ve taught nearly 600 students and watched them go on to thrive in roles from lawyers to bank managers.

"If you’re looking for something new in your career it’s never too late to expand your horizons."

