North Yorkshire Police said a "German Shepherd style dog" bit the man, injuring his arm and tearing his clothing, in Nelsons Lane, Dringhouses.

The incident was said to have happened at around 7pm on Sunday, October 6.

Officers are now looking to find the male dog walker, who was walking his dog on an extendable lead. They described him as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, with 'longish' hair and a bulky coat.

Please email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240182468 when passing on information.