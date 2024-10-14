Jaike Paton, 26, of no fixed address is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate in connection with fraud and conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now appealing to any members of the public who have seen him or know where he is now, to get in touch.

“He has links to Ripon, Harrogate, Wetherby, Sicklinghall, and Bradford.”

North Yorkshire Police said if anyone has an immediate sighting of him, to call 999.

The force said anyone wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

Please quote reference 12240179844 when passing on information.