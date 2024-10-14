North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a person they'd like to speak to after an incident on September 16.

Officers said that the artwork in Dusk cocktail bar (pictured) was removed from the wall of the bar, rolled up, and put inside a man's jacket.

The force added that it is believed that a woman who was with a group of people, used her mobile phone to take a photo of the incident.

"We are also appealing to anyone who may have been offered the artwork for sale or knows where it is now to contact us," the police said.

Police have released an image of an individual they'd like to speak to following the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured or have any other information that could assist our investigation."

Email Alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240169898 when passing on information.