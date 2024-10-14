With the average house price now costing £357,255 in the UK (according to Rightmove), the Daily Mail has consulted property experts, local residents, reviewed statistics and analysed Rightmove property price data to collate the best reasonably priced cities, towns and villages.

The publisher adds: “But there are bargains to be had if you know where to look – and have an open mind.

“From a ‘diamond in the rough’ market town popular with London commuters, to a pretty Scottish coastal town with an average house price of just £130,000.”

You can see all 22 of the UK’s most affordable places to raise a family here - from Southampton to Port Talbot.

Where are the most affordable places to raise a family in North Yorkshire?

Skipton

“This charming market town has everything families could want – from good schools and plenty of independent shops to the Yorkshire Dales within a stone’s throw away,” explains the Daily Mail.

“Families moving to the area can enjoy a stroll along the Liverpool and Leeds canal that runs through the town – or even hire a boat.”

When it comes to shopping, there is the Victorian shopping arcade Craven Court and its independent retailers and an outdoor market, open four days a week.

The Daily Mail adds: “Skipton has been voted a top place to live many times over the years and it presents a prime opportunity to snap up a family home while prices are still lower than average – three-bed terraces go for as little as £150,000.”

For education, one highlight is the “exceptional” Rippon Grammar School which has been voted the top state school in the North by The Sunday Times.

Northallerton

With an average house price of £237,468, the market town of Northallerton is “often overlooked in favour of its neighbours Harrogate and York,” reports the Daily Mail.

The publisher continues: “But with quirky independent shops, a weekly farmer’s market, good schools and even its own Betty’s tearoom, Northallerton is not to be underestimated.

“There are plenty of family-friendly facilities including a good leisure centre and swimming pool and a large soft play centre.

“And the vast Yorkshire Moors and Dales are within easy reach, as is the handsome Kiplin Hall stately home.”

Northallerton School and Sixth Form College, Mill Hill Community Primary School and Applegarth Primary School are all state-run and rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.