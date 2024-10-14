The Heslington Dental Practice is due to open sometime next year in the historic former Barclays Bank building in Main Street.

Renovation work is already underway for what the practice promises will be a “modern, cutting-edge facility.”

The operators said: “At Heslington Dental Practice, we are committed to offering a wide variety of dental treatments for both adults and children, utilising the latest technology to provide top-quality care.”

Services will include cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, dental sedation, facial aesthetics, teeth whitening, teeth straightening and wisdom tooth extraction.

In addition, the practice will offer dental plans and flexible finance options, aiming to make services as flexible as possible.

A website has been launched to accept new patient registrations for when the practice opens, which will also keep patients informed about the opening date and treatment services.

The application said: “This is a unique opportunity to receive state-of-the-art dental care at a brand-new facility right here in York.”

The operators has urged would be customers to visit the website of its sister practice, Newby Dental Practice in Scarborough, which opened in 2019.

Here is promised examples of previous work and 'glowing reviews'.

Progress on the developed is also promised on its Facebook site.

Earlier this month, the practice applied for signage for the new venture, approval of which still has to be given by City of York Council.

In July this year, the new practice was registered as a company on the Companies House website.

In September, it also applied to City of York Council to change the use of the former bank, which has remained empty since it closed in May 2020.

The practice sought to create a rear extension within existing courtyard to the 236m2 building, an approval, which has yet to be granted.

Its directors are listed as Robert Balneaves and Dr Emma Skipper, both of Eastfield, Scarborough.

Whilst the Press has previously reported of problems for patients securing access to NHS dentistry and services at ‘breaking point’ due to practices leaving the NHS, new private practices are opening or expanding.

In June, mydentist opened at Stonebow House in the city centre, with it offering some NHS provision.

The Thorpe Dental Group in August applied to demolish and existing bungalow at Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, to create a much larger facility.

Elsewhere in Heslington, another former bank, the Nat West in Main Street, is poised to become a convenience store, as the Press recently reported.

It closed in April 2023, despite campaigns to save it. It was the last bank in the suburb, following the closure of the Barclays in 2020 and a Lloyds Bank, which closed in 2016.