The Millie Wright Children’s Charity is hosting its third annual ball on Saturday, November 23, at York Racecourse.

Founded in 2022 by Ceri and Nigel Wright, in memory of their daughter Millie, The Millie Wright Children’s Charity aims to end the inequalities in hands-on charitable support for families of children with life threatening conditions.

Based at Leeds Children’s Hospital, and recognised by Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, the charity provides emotional, mental health and wellbeing support for children and their families throughout their stay in hospital.

The winter ball is being supported by former Olympic bronze-medallist, and charity patron, Nile Wilson.

He said: "After last year I’m so excited to be supporting Millie’s Winter Ball again in November.

"It’s been an incredible year for the charity so this will be a great opportunity to celebrate the all the successes and say thank you to all our supporters.

"It’s going to be an amazing night, so I recommend you all get your tickets as soon as possible."

Nile Wilson is a patron of the charity (Image: Supplied)

Co-founder of The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, Nigel Wright added: "Join us at York Racecourse on Saturday 23 November for glittering evening of fun and fundraising.

"You’ll be greeted with a drinks receptions followed by a sumptuous three course meal. This will be followed by our raffle and fabulous live charity auction hosted by Dave Mathewson from TV’s Bangers and Cash, then topped off with live music from local York band Spectrum."

Successful fundraising has meant that the charity currently employs a family support worker, as well as supporting the hospital play team, and the launching of a 'feed the parents' initiative.

The Millie’s winter ball starts at 6.30pm, with carriages at 1am. Tickets are £70 per person (tables of 10) and can be booked online, or via email: events@millieschildrenscharity.org.