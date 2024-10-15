On Friday, October 25, visitors to the venue will be able to enjoy significant reductions in the plant sale area, as well as special offers in the Garden Shop.

Many of the plants on sale are tended to by the very same dedicated volunteers who maintain the five-acre historic garden all year round.

The shop, sale area, and Vine House Café are accessible without garden entry, though the garden itself will also be accessible on the sale day.

Gates on the day will open at 10am, with the last entry at 4pm.

Dogs on leads are welcome throughout the garden, shop, and café.

More details are available at helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk