Bright Delight Ltd has applied to City of York Council for approval to a scheme it started work on last December in the car park of the Roko Health Club on Stirling Road, near the Outer Ring Road.

The application says the car park, next to the Clifton Moor Retail Park, is actually in the Green Belt as are the sports facilities it is adjacent to, though it would now be classed as a brownfield site.

The storage unit and canopy is small compared to the floodlighting and fencing of the sport’s facility and has been design to blend in with nearby hedges and facilities.

It added: “The car wash is only visible from within the existing car park, it can’t be seen from the road or from the open countryside. This removes the argument that it will affect the openness of the green belt.

“The access to the site will not change from the original road access. The proposal will not be detrimental to the car parking facilities which are very much underused.”