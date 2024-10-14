Joshua Scott, 23, is wanted in connection with vehicle thefts. North Yorkshire Police says it is searching for him.

"Anyone who has information about where Scott is should contact us on 101 and speak to our control room," the force said.

"Please report any immediate sightings on 999."

Officers added that Scott, of no fixed address, has links to the Harrogate District as well as Wetherby, Selby, Bradford.

Those who pass on information to the police are asked to quote reference number 12240179844.