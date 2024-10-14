North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at Morrisons in Castlegate, Malton on September 17.

The force said the value of the 61 bottles of spirits stolen was £1,639.

A CCTV appeal has been launched by North Yorkshire Police following the theft.

A force spokesperson said: “We’ve issued a CCTV image of two men we would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.

“Please contact us if you recognised the two men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240170064 when passing on information.”