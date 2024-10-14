A man entered the property in Hatfield Road, Northallerton, taking several items at 11am on Wednesday, September 4.

North Yorkshire Police today (Monday, October 14) issued the photograph, urging anyone who recognises the man to get in touch as he may have information to help their investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to email nicole.chahine@northyorkshire.police.uk, phone 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240161014 when passing on information.