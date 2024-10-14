North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal after an incident at the Sainsbury's in Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, at 4.25pm on September 25.

The force said a man and woman took a "quantity" of alcohol, and left without paying.

They now want to speak to the two pictured in the CCTV images, as they believe they could have information that would help with their investigation.

Email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240175538 when passing on information.