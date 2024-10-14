A pedestrian was left injured after being hit by a van near a North Yorkshire town, police said.
The driver left the scene without exchanging details in Killinghall, near Harrogate, on Sunday, October 6.
North Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was left with injuries to his arm after being struck by the Ford Transit at about 1pm in Warren Bank.
A force spokesperson added: “The van driver did not stop to exchange details with the pedestrian.”
Police urge anyone who saw the collusion or who may have seen the van before to get in touch.
“Please email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help,” the spokesperson said.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Dave Ellison.
“Please quote reference 12240182226 when passing on information.
“Within 30 days of this appeal, you can submit relevant video and images to us here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/northyorks/appeal/appeal-following-collision-in-harrogate”
