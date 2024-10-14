Michael Hill's son Daniel, who attends classes at Kirkham Henry says he wants to help raise as much money as possible to help the organisation rebuild and repair its premises which are in desperate need of upgrading.

Michael said: “Daniel has some learning difficulties and has been attending classes at Kirkham Henry for the last year. He has come on in leaps and bounds with his confidence and it has been lovely to see him come out of his shell and explore new things. Kirkham Henry is an all inclusive environment and the teachers are highly trained in Special Educational Needs, he can just go a long and enjoy himself. The centre is a valuable lifeline for many”

"The name Kirkham Henry has been well known and loved in the Ryedale area for over 30 years and the organisation continues to deliver high class tuition in the performing arts for vocational and recreational students as well as running community classes for those with neurological conditions, the partially sighted, and others who benefit greatly from music and movement classes.

"The studios desperately need upgrading and by running this marathon I am hoping to raise funds to help with the improvements so that the building continues to be accessible to all."

KHPAC is now a Charitable Incorporated Organisation after Kirkham Henry CIC combined with the Friends of Kirkham Henry Charity. The hope is this will lead to more funding for the building.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Kirkham Henry said: “We believe that good physical and mental health are very important and we support so many in the community with various needs. For our younger members we are sometimes a sanctuary away from the pressures of everyday life and school, the students are comfortable speaking to the staff and sharing any worries and they feel they are in a safe environment. Our older students come for socialisation as well as to keep themselves mobile."

The Yorkshire Marathon is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All charity and starts and finishes at the University of York’s Heslington campus.

To sponsor Michael go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/friends-of-kirkham-henry-1721991544152