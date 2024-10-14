The Ancient Society of York Florists will be holding its late chrysanthemum show at Wigginton Recreation Hall on Saturday, October 26, from 11am until 3pm.

The society makes reference to ‘The Chrysanthemum Era’ in York, which was centred around the allotment areas of Bootham Stray, north of the city centre.

The chrysanthemum show once included an ‘orchestra tastefully adorned with palms and shrubs', according to the society website.

A plaque over Barnitts in York bears witness to the dawn of the society.

The Ancient Society of York Florists claims to be is the oldest horticultural society in the world.

The show includes classes for chrysanthemums, pot plants, fruit, vegetables, floral art, baking, handicraft and photography.

Admission to the show is £1 and homemade refreshments are available with free parking.