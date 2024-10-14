More than £4bn is brought into North Yorkshire’s economy each year through tourism and the industry supports 38,500 jobs.

The new strategy proposals spanning the next decade are set to become the first countywide approach plans to support the visitor economy.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will discuss proposals for the destination management plan at a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday October 15).

The draft plan is due to highlight the county’s arts and culture, health and wellbeing and a rising reputation as a location for film and television.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “A vibrant visitor economy not only supports businesses directly within the tourism industry but also supports in attracting investment and making the county a truly great place to live.

“There will be a new approach to supporting the growth of the visitor economy – one which recognises the area’s scale and character and reflects the diversity and distinctiveness of our county.”

The draft destination management plan has been drawn up following a consultation involving one-to-one interviews and more than 40 face-to-face and online workshops.

Whitby Sunrise by Charlotte Graham (Image: Pic supplied)

The consultations recognised the opportunities presented by market towns with a host of independent businesses.

Leading tourism organisations have welcomed the development of the draft destination management plan.

English Heritage has a series of sites in the county, including Scarborough Castle, Whitby Abbey, Richmond Castle and Rievaulx Abbey.

The head of historic properties at English Heritage, Simon Bean, said: “The county is home to some of our most popular and historic locations, which attract visitors from across the world every year.

“English Heritage has been consulted about the draft destination management plan, and we are excited by the prospect of unlocking even greater potential for North Yorkshire’s visitor economy, both for people coming to the county and for the communities that live here too.”

Among the other attractions in North Yorkshire which bring in visitors from across the world is the World of James Herriot in Thirsk, which has seen its popularity increase even more in recent years following the broadcast of the new series of All Creatures Great and Small.

The museum, which is dedicated to the novels by Alf Wight about the fictional Yorkshire Dales vet, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Herriot Country Tourism Group is currently spearheading an international sales campaign that supports the proposed destination management plan.

The chairman of the Herriot Country Tourism Group, John Gallery, said: “The popularity of James Herriot has increased in recent years, and this will help us promote our museum in Thirsk which will benefit not just the town but the surrounding area as well.

“We know the importance of the visitor economy for our local economy and communities, as it supports so many jobs for local people."

One of the central themes of the proposed destination management plan is aimed at increasing the value of the visitor economy rather than the actual number of visitors.

The opportunity of promoting North Yorkshire’s links to locations linked to film, television and literature has also been highlighted.

Fountains Abbey was used as a location for the Netflix series, The Witcher, and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has featured in the Harry Potter films.

If the draft plan is approved by the executive this week, it will be reviewed annually to ensure changing economic conditions are taken into account.