Emergency services were called to the scene in Johnny Moor Long Lane, near Goole, at 11.30pm on Saturday (October 12).

Humberside Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing in a silver Honda Jazz.

The car was travelling along Johnny Moor Long Lane away from Moorends and Thorne, then collided with a wall, the force added.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, however an 81-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the collision, sadly died at the scene.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Police urge anyone who saw the crash or has any information about the circumstances surrounding it to phone 101, quoting log 513 of October 12.