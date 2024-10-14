A FIRE has been started deliberately in a York park, said the local service.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew went to a park in Acomb at around 11pm last night (October 13).
A service spokesperson said: “The crew located a fire consisting of paper and plastic that had been started deliberately.
“They extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article