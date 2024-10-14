North Yorkshire Police says it is looking of Leon, who was last seen on Friday in Tang Hall Park.

A police spokesperson said: "We are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for information as part of our search.

"Leon is white, medium build and around 5ft 4ins tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes."

If you see him or have information about where he is, please call police on 101, select option one to speak to the force control room. Please provide reference 12240185930.