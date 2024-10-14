Howard & Byrne, which specialises in criminal law, was nominated in three categories for the 2024 Yorkshire Law Awards. It has several previous wins at the annual award ceremony but despite being nominated in three categories in 2023 it failed to take any award.

This year it received the same nominations as in 2023 - the criminal law and small law firm categories as well as senior partner Colin Byrne being shortlisted for Yorkshire lawyer of the year.

But instead of going home empty-handed from the award ceremony, the firm won the small law firm category.

The judges said: “The winner of the Small Law Firm of the Year has truly impressed the judges with their unwavering commitment to ensuring access to justice. Their dedication to making legal services available to those who need it most sets them apart as a deserving recipient of this award.”

Howard & Byrne had previously won the criminal law firm of the year category three times in four years.

When this year’s shortlist was announced, Mr Byrne said: “Our history of being nominated for and receiving awards is welcome recognition for a very hard-working team operating in a challenging environment which includes providing 24-hour service 365 days of the year. It is also recognition of the work the team do locally, nationally, and internationally. “

Howard & Byrne has also been relisted this year in the Times 200 leading law firms, an accolade it last won in 2021, and is regularly listed in the prestigious national directories of lawyers, the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners.