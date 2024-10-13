Flood gates in North Street Gardens which had been covered in graffiti now house murals celebrating the location’s history and evolution.

They were completed by students studying graphic and communication design at York College and University Centre as part of the 16th annual York Cares Big Community Challenge, which finished on Friday.

Holly Hennell, Manager at York Cares, said: “The students’ designs have perfectly captured the environmental focus of the Big Community Challenge, incorporating themes of biodiversity, nature, and community connection. The murals add colour and life to the gardens, and we hope will encourage more people to enjoy this tranquil green space in the centre of York.”

Before and after pictures of two murals (Image: York College and University Centre)

Monica Gabb, course leader, said: “We have relished this opportunity for the students to bring their digital designs to life in a new scale and medium. Working directly with a live client from start to finish builds so many skills and relationships for our students. What a fantastic portfolio piece for them. Thank you so much to York BID, York Cares and the Eco Team for their continued support and opportunity for our level 5 students.”

Before and after pictures of a floodgate in North Street Gardens (Image: York College and University Centre)

Rachel Bean, Project Manager at York BID, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with York Cares, the City of York Council’s Eco Team, and York College and University Centre on this meaningful project. We want to say a big thank you to the students for their beautiful murals, that not only elevate the space but also create a lasting cultural asset for the city, connecting people with nature and their community.”